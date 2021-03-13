Brian Lee Jarvis
1961 ~ 2021
Brian Lee Jarvis, 60, of Orem, died suddenly on March 6, 2021.
Brian is survived by his wife, Cathy Marie Wright Jarvis; his children, Michael Jarvis (Samantha), Michelle Jarvis, and Mindy (his furry friend); his father, Mark Jarvis; his sisters, Becky Jarvis and Melissa Jarvis; and his grandchildren, Catherine and Liam Jarvis. Brian is preceded in death by his mother (he died on the five-year anniversary of her death), Snowball the white, and Chester the orange kitties.
Brian was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Mark and Sally Jarvis. He graduated from Phoenix's Central High as valedictorian and a US Presidential Scholar, for which he traveled to Washington D.C. to receive an award from President Jimmy Carter.
Brian attended Brigham Young University on a full scholarship, where he met and married Cathy after she stole him away from her roommate. He earned a B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science, and served in the Uruguay Montevideo mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brian excelled for more than 30 years in software development, during which he published seven US patents, enjoyed working alongside his friends at both established and start-up companies, and received the nickname The Walrus.
Brian was fascinated by anything related to space, from Star Trek to science fiction (which he read and listened to voraciously) to rocketry. Brian served in many positions in his church with Cathy, and loved most sharing his passions for science, woodworking, rocketry, games, and jokes with the Cub Scouts. He was a Cubmaster for over 25 years, during which he earned the District Award of Merit and The Silver Beaver Award. He also enjoyed strategizing and having fun with coworkers, friends, and family during weekly game nights.
His family and friends will miss his sense of humor, his hearty laugh, his intelligence, and his soft heart.
We are very grateful for the healthcare specialists who, over the years, showed their expertise and kindness as they kept him on his feet and his vision clear.
Arrangements will be made by Tate Mortuary, including a remote broadcast. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 15 from 9:30-10:45 am at the church on 762 East 1200 North Orem, UT. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11 am after which there will be a rocket launched in his honor. Graveside service will follow at the Tooele City Cemetery.
Pay it Forward, Aim High, Laugh
A livestream of the funeral will be available at the following link:
https://my.gather.app/remember/brian-ja
rvis