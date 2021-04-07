1956-2021
Brian Lee Rooke passed away at his home in Provo on Thursday March 25, 2021. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on November 21, 1956 to Lee Terrance Rooke and Shirley Elizabeth Grant. He was raised in Whitehall, New York and lived in Provo, Utah for over 40 years. He is a Navy Veteran.
Brian is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ann Jones Weeks, his two siblings Gary Paul (Dolly) Rooke and Tammy Jean Rooke (Stanley Flewelling), his daughter Magan Helene Rooke, and his grandchildren Cambry and Cooper.
Please send condolences at: https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Brian-Rooke.