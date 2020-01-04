1957-2019
Brian R. Morrill, 62 of Williamsport, PA passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Montoursville High School in Pennsylvania and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Born in Payson, Utah, he was the son of Carl and Mae Morrill who survive him. Also surviving are brothers, Greg and Steven; sisters, Sandra Taylor and Lorna Shumway; sons, Shawn and Patrick; daughters, Elizabeth Rasmuson and Shannon Polcyn; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private.
