Bridger Cole Robison
Bridger Cole Robison passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, as the result of a go-kart accident. He was 13 years old.
Bridger was born on January 17, 2008, in Orem Community Hospital, Orem, Utah. He was the fourth in a family of five children: four boys and one girl. From the moment this endearing red head arrived into this world, with his sparkling blue eyes, he brought light and life to the party. As he grew and developed, it became evident that Bridger possessed multiple gifts and attributes, including: a love of piano and singing, spiritual sensitivity, a keen intellect, a quick wit and a quick smile, a friend to all, a love to serve others, without guile, and a solid testimony of the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Bridger was a sports enthusiast, and especially enjoyed competing with his brothers and friends. While he loved all sports, he seemed to favor basketball, soccer, and more recently, pickle ball and tennis. He excelled in them all, and he did not like to lose, but he was always the gentlemen when it was all said and done. He will always be remembered as one who stood up for the 'underdog', often choosing to play on the weaker team, lifting/leading them to victory, while ensuring that in all sports, rules were followed, and fairness prevailed. He played soccer with the Utah Storm club team, and basketball for the Maple Mountain bantam team. Last of all, he would spend hours playing trampoline 'dunk hoop', with his three brothers, who he dearly loved.
Bridger had wisdom, intellect, and spiritual gifts well beyond his years. He was driven to achieve 'best in class' in all that he did. He was looking forward to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he turned 18 and was living an incredible life in preparation. He was to have started the 8th grade this fall at Mapleton Junior High School.
Bridger is survived by his mother, Alison, his father Rhett; siblings: Hailey (19), Hunter (17), Tate (15), Bronson (11), and Grandparents: Sharon and Rod Robison, Rexburg, Idaho; Cheri and Eric Adams, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Funeral services will be held at 12p.m., Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 970 North 400 East, Mapleton, with a viewing prior to services from 9a.m. to 11:30 am. Interment will be held in the Mapleton Cemetery.
The Robison Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bridger Cole Robison Memorial Scholarship Fund (link below) to be used to fund scholarships for higher education.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/mission-and-education-fund
To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com