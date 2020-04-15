1971-2020
Brooke Van Ausdal (Whittekiend), our loving mother, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020 in her home in Spanish Fork, Utah. Brooke was born September 8, 1971 in Payson, Utah to Norman Carver Van Ausdal and Norma Dorene Sperry Van Ausdal.
Brooke was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Richard Bandley. She is survived by her children, James Samuel, Gabrielle Doren, Tabitha Brooklynn and Tess Alesandra Giselle Whittekiend, and her brothers and sister: Robert N. (Sheila), Beckii Bandley, Brad L (Jill), and Bret (Ann), all of Spanish Fork, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins who love her dearly.
Due to the coronavirus restricting public gatherings, and the related need for social distancing, a small graveside service will be held for the family Wednesday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery in Spanish Fork, Utah. Our family will plan a celebration of her life in the future when we are able to again meet in larger groups.
