1956-2019
Bruce A. Blount of Calvert County, MD and formerly of Elk Grove Village. Bruce passed away Nov. 27th peacefully in Elk Grove Village and was a retired Navy Veteran. He was the proud dad of Anastasia (Jett) Meenach and an expected grandfather of Jett Jr.; beloved son of Wayne and Jean Blount; dear brother of Lisa (Scott) Spjuth and uncle to Justin and Shelby. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 7th from 2pm-7pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village, IL. with a service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bruce’s name to Pets for Patriots (petsforpatriots.org). For info: 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.