1962-2020
Bruce Lynn Rothe, 58, of Santa Clarita, CA passed away suddenly of natural cases at home on November 4, 2020. Bruce was born August 4, 1962 in Santa Monica, CA to R. Dean and Dorothy Norberg Rothe. He graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School. He served an honorable mission to Oklahoma for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a young man. Bruce was a respected restaurant executive with a career spanning over 40 years. As a Los Angeles native he was a diehard Lakers and Dodger fan.
Bruce was deeply loved by his family and friends. He will forever be remembered for his acts of kindness and his expressions of love to those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Sturgeon-Rothe, step-daughters Sherry and Corbin Uchuion, siblings: Sandra (Arlo) Mickelsen, David (Janet) Rothe and Alan (Kathy) Rothe, mother Dorothy Rothe and 12 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, R. Dean Rothe. Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 17. 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Newhall, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross.