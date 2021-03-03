Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening with a few rain or snow showers after midnight. Low near 35F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening with a few rain or snow showers after midnight. Low near 35F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.