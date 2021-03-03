1991 - 2021
Bryan Charles Farnworth passed away on February 26, 2021 in Orem, Utah. He was born on December 12, 1991 in Boise, Idaho.
As a child "Chas," as he was known then, was happy and enthusiastic, always wanting to tag along and participate with his older siblings. He was never found without a smile. During his tween years, he moved to Utah, and decided to be known by his first given name Bryan. As a youth, Bryan participated in the Boy Scout program eventually earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He constantly sought opportunities to serve friends, neighbors, and members of his community in any way he could: moving help, yard work, snow shoveling, etc. He was a hard worker and exuded a happy willingness to help anyone in need.
After high school, Bryan served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico. When he returned from Mexico, he became reacquainted with a high school friend, Mariah Hill. They were married in the Manti, Utah Temple on December 7, 2013.
Bryan enjoyed learning new things. He had started learning to draw, and taught himself how to crochet through YouTube videos. Many family members and friends were blessed with crocheted goods from his new skills.
He studied computer science in college for a period of time. Bryan worked many different jobs in his adult years, often working long hours to provide for his family. His favorite jobs were at Best Buy and at Wayfair, where he made lasting friends with his co-workers.
Bryan's favorite role was being dad to his two little girls Adeline and Kira. They were his whole world. Bryan loved spending time with his family.
Surviving family members include: wife Mariah Farnworth; daughters Adeline and Kira Farnworth; mother Karla Farnworth; sister Melissa Finlay; brothers Matthew, Jared, and Daniel Corn; and many extended family members.
Prior to his death, Bryan chose to be an organ donor. We take comfort that out of our sorrow, others' lives might be improved through Bryan's final act of service to the world.
In lieu of flowers and in addition to your love and prayers, please consider supporting the Farnworth family through this difficult time by giving the lasting gift of education to Bryan's daughters. Link for 529 Education Fund: https://gift.my529.org/5xwctq