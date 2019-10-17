1946 - 2019
Bryce M Lynn passed away October 14, 2019 in Nephi, Utah. He was born on July 29, 1946 to Fredrick Moroni Lynn and Patricia Viola Kay in Payson, Utah. He attended Mona Elementary, 2 years of high school in New Zealand and graduated from Juab High School in 1964. He attended Snow College and BYU.
He married his sweetheart, Marian Williams on September 23, 1966 in the Manti, Utah Temple. They were dedicated to one another for 53 years, and they found joy raising their 6 children in a gospel-centered home. Family was very important to Bryce. One of his proudest moments was when he sat in the temple with all 6 of his children and their spouses.
Bryce served his family and community in many different capacities. He was co-owner of Lynn Construction with his brother for over 40 years. He built several houses of his own and helped all of his children build their homes. He also served on the Juab School Board, and he served his community as Mayor of Mona, where he was a life-long resident, for 3 terms.
Bryce loved to play sports, and nobody hit more home runs than he did! He also loved to watch sports and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports as well. He loved the outdoors, including fishing, riding 4-wheelers, working and traveling. He was always an example of hard work and dedication.
Bryce was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different capacities, including 1st counselor in the Bishopric, Ward Mission Leader, Elders Quorum Presidency, and many others, and he always served faithfully. He always had a testimony of the gospel, and his dedication to it was apparent in all he did!
He is survived by his wife Marian; 6 kids, Suzanne (Joe) Erbe, Lori (Jeff) Elbert, Lisa (Kent) Dastrup, Ryan (Julie) Lynn, Kaycee (Zach) Hathaway and Kyle (Brittin) Lynn; brothers Wesley (Gayle) Lynn and Brett (Tammy) Lynn; 23 grandkids and 1 great grandchild on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Kenneth and Kirk; 1 sister Gayle; and a daughter Lynette.
A viewing will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 96 West 300 North, Nephi. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mona 3rd/4th Ward Building, 100 West 800 South, Mona, with a viewing 1 hour prior.
