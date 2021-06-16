Buena Fay Moore
Buena Fay Moore, 93 of Ephraim, UT, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 7, 2021. Born April 28, 1928 to Charles Abner & Mary Ann Petrea Olsen Peterson in Vineyard, UT.
Buena led a life of quiet service. As a young woman she was a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas-Louisiana Mission. After returning home one of the other missionaries introduced Buena to her brother, Blaine. He opened her eyes to new worlds of life all around that she had overlooked before and captured her heart. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 28, 1956. Buena continued her service in many capacities in the church. She especially enjoyed working with her husband in the church's family history extraction program and as a temple worker in the Manti Temple. She was also active in community groups, including the Snow College Campus Women and the Sanpete Historical Writing Committee She was well known for her cooking. Her meals and baked goods were enjoyed by many. Visiting friends and family could always count on a good meal, a listening ear, and a place to sleep. Buena took pleasure in drawing, sewing, family history and scripture study. She loved children and was a great tease. She was an example of faith and relied on prayer to help her through life's challenges. Most of all, she was devoted to her family. She was their best coach, cheerleader, assistant, nurse and counselor. Buena is survived by her children, Jeffery Floyd (Nancy) Moore, Murray, UT; Suzanne (Roland) Dearden, Salt Lake City, Utah; Marianne Moore, Vernal, UT; Larry Blaine (Staci) Moore, South Jordan, UT; brother, Dale J (Millie) Peterson, Springville, UT; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom Blaine Moore; siblings, Fornia May (Kent) Prue, Charles Lavern Peterson, Harold (Veda) Peterson, Lyndon (Clara) Peterson, Duglus Eugene (Dorothy) Peterson, Anna Ardith (Wilson) Pace, Nedra LaRay Peterson, Phyllis Darlene (Jack) Walker, Thora (Osmer) Bills, Charlene (Ted) Dart, Maryln Peterson, Emily Winona (Ray) Wilson, Glenna (Gerald) Romero and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ephraim Stake Center with a viewing from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online condolences and live Zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Temple Patron Assistance Fund or a charity of your choice.