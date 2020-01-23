1938-2020
Calvin Dean Kesler, passed away January 16, 2020 to be reunited with his dear wife, Patsy. Calvin was born October 28, 1938 in Tooele, Utah to Albert Kesler and Myrtle Idonna Lee. Married Patsy June 29, 1956, Marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple May 27, 1963.
Calvin the youngest of 9 children, is survived by brother Verl Kesler (Taylorsville), Children: Mike (Cheryl), Steve (Michelle), Dean (Laura) and Julie. Grandchildren: Casey, Rachel, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Patrick, Chrystelyn, Amanda, Dillon, Whitely, Kiley and 16 Great-Grandchildren. Was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patsy Gwen Smith, His parents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters and grandson, Christopher.
Calvin lived life for his wife and children. In addition to family, Calvin’s home was always open for extended family, friends and others in need. Many were blessed by his generosity, wisdom and keen whit. Married in 1956, Calvin lived in Tooele until 1969 when he moved to American Fork, where he spent raising his children, working and enjoying life. Calvin was an avid hunter and loved being in the outdoors. Calvin enjoyed flint knapping, shooting sports and being at his cabin with family and friends. Calvin worked many year for Tooele Army Depot, later became an entrepreneur working in the reclamation and recycling industry.
Calvin enjoyed serving in his community for many years. He loved God, Loved his Wife, like in a fairytale and Loved each of his children.
We Honor your life and will miss you! We love you!
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the American Fork LDS 6th/8th Ward building located 320 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah 84003 at 11:00 am. Friends and family may call Friday, January 24, at Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork Utah, from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday at the church from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment will follow at the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.