1932 — 2020
Calvin Jay Chappell, 88, passed away on July 19, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. He was born on June 19, 1932, in Lyman, Utah, to David Grant Chappell and Margaret Peterson Chappell. Cal graduated from Wayne High School in 1950. He worked at Tooele Army Depot for a short time before enlisting in the Navy in 1952. He was assigned to shore duty in Kodiak, Alaska Air Base and Whidbey Island in Washington State, where he served until 1956. He married Ruth Ellen Killpack in the Salt Lake Temple on August 21, 1959. He graduated from BYU in three years and began teaching for Provo School District at Central Junior High, Farrer Junior High and Timpview High School. He taught in Provo for 30 years. Cal was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings: branch presidency in Kodiak, Alaska, bishop of the Rivergrove Second Ward and transient bishop in Provo. He was the caring, never-miss home teacher. He had an absolute knowledge of the truthfulness of the Gospel and always said that his testimony was his most precious possession in this life.
Cal loved fishing, hunting, spending time camping with his family, and taking his grandchildren on “singing rides” to feed the ducks. He spent 48 years helping his wife care for their special needs daughter, Julie. He is a great example of dedication and steadfastness. He will be greatly missed by all of his family who love him dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth of 60 years; 4 children: Cathi (Boyd) Berry, Rexburg, Idaho; daughter-in-law, Trudy (Jay) Broadbent, Highland, Utah; Lori (Scott) Connors, Pleasant Grove, Utah; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; two brothers: Larry Chappell and Eddie Chappell; two sisters: Jean Okerlund and Phyllis Robinson. Cal was preceded in death by his parents, his son David, and his daughter Julie.
Due to the coronavirus and our wish to keep family and friends safe, we will have a small private funeral service Thursday, July 23, 2020. We encourage family and friends to stay safe and view the services which will be posted with her obituary, after the event, on Berg mortuary’s website. In lieu of flowers, give your loved ones an extra hug today. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.