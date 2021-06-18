Camron James Eagle
Camron James Eagle passed away on June 16, 2021. He was born on March 3, 1988 in American Fork, Utah to Janet Bailey Eagle and James Eagle. Camron played on the Springville High School Basketball team and in his senior year he played on the American Leadership Academy Football team as quarterback and later graduated. Camron ran his own business as a pilot car driver. Camron was preceded in death by his mother Janet Bailey Brown. He is survived by his father James Eagle (Springville), sisters; Alysha Machuca (Santaquin), Natasha Madsen (Salt Lake City), Maddison Brown (Spanish Fork) and grandparents Tom and Jean Bailey (Provo). A public viewing will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 followed by a private (invitation only) funeral at 5:00pm. Services will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah. Condolences can be expressed at www.NelsonMortuary.com