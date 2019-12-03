Carey Paxman Bott

1951-2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Carey passed away, unexpectedly and peacefully, to return to her Heavenly Father. Carey was loved and beloved by all that new her. She had a zest for life and would do anything for anyone. She had a love of crafts, family, fishing, hunting and spending time in the great outdoors. Carey loved to work in their garden and enjoyed canning the fruits and vegetables of their labors. Her only daughter, Amber, was one of her greatest joys. She loved being her mother. Carey loved her husband, Tom, more than anything in the world. They were married for 25 years. They were later sealed in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. They recently spent time traveling together and enjoying one another. Most recently they spent time in Orlando enjoying Disneyworld, Epcot Center, Magic Kingdom, and SeaWorld. She really lived it up!
Carey graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. She worked for Novell and Utah Valley Regional Hospital in the Emergency Room. Carey was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and currently held the position of Relief Society Secretary.
Carey is survived by her husband, Thomas Kai Bott; sisters Judy Bodily, Vickie (Bryant) Powell, Deann (Boyce) Simons; brother ArDean (Karren) Paxman; son Dawson Bott; stepdaughters Donna Bott, Jo Lynn Lee; stepson Tommy (Joni) Bott; grandchildren Devaney (Zac) Christianson, Brady Bott, Spencer Lee, Austin Lee, Aiden Cowan. Carey was preceded in death by her daughter Amber Warren.
Viewing from 9:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. at Cherry Hill LDS Church, 1700 S. 400 E., Orem, Utah. Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Internment at the Provo City Cemetery.