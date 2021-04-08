1929 — 2021
On March 25, 2021, our beloved Dixon passed away at the age of 92, in Provo, Utah.
Carl Dixon Anderson was born February 5, 1929, in Mesa, Arizona. His parents were Carl Anthon Anderson and Rizpah Genevieve Gibbons Anderson.
Dixon dedicated his life to honoring and serving God; his wife, Patricia Anne Gladys Ellis Anderson, and family; and the many communities he helped. While studying at Brigham Young University, he met Patsy, the love of his life with whom he built a family, a 67-year marriage, and a career in serving others. Dixon and Patsy were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 21, 1951. They are the parents of five children: Ellis Dixon (Gabriela Melendez) Anderson, Dixie Gay (Robert C.) Maughan, Heidi Ann (Douglas W.) Petty, Carl Paris Anderson, and Patricia Anika Stonick.
A theme underlying Dixon’s profession, devotion to the Gospel, and life was his conviction that we should strive to become better. Dixon received his Master of Arts and Doctorate in Romance Languages and Literature from The University of Texas at Austin. From there, he began a distinguished career as a professor at BYU including directing the first study-abroad program to Mexico; and writing two textbooks (Spanish in Context and !Háblame!).
Dixon recognized one of his greatest blessings as having a calling in the Church, including dutiful service as Mission President of the Argentina South Mission (1972 — 1975). Patsy once wrote that Dixon engaged in a constant pursuit of knowing his God and being worthy to be called His friend. A true and humble leader, he inspired people to serve God with no other purpose in mind and empowered them to connect with and help others, using their talents and skills. As his colleagues remarked at his retirement, “Aunque la carrera termina, nos deja harto consuelo, su memoria,” a gift for all who knew Dixon.
He is preceded in death by his wife; sister, Bonnie Anderson Milner; and his parents. He is survived by his children, 19 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many friends who visited and the kind team at Beehive Homes Provo and Tender Care Hospice, who helped us care for Dixon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at the Grandview 17th Ward, 1122 Grand Avenue, Provo. Friends may visit with the family at Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center Street, on Friday, April 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the church Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
Webcast is available at: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Player?eid=69475