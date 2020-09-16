Carl Prokop
1949 - 2020
Carl Prokop, 70 of Springville, passed away at home Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born October 29, 1949 in Norwich, Connecticut to Henry and Lily Prokop.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and marksman. Carl served in the Navy in Vietnam. He worked more than 40 years in the gun industry working up to a supervisory position. Preceding his death, Carl was attending the Genesis Project of Provo.
Carl is survived by two sisters: Joyce (Rick) Kay of Arizona and Rachel (Blair) Webrand of California; three daughters: Gina (Paul) Pickering of Springville, Tammy (Will) Sandgren of Pleasant Grove, and Albrie Miller of Provo; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Henry; brother-in-law, Rick; son-in-law, Paul; and grandson, Johnny. Family meant the world to Carl and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville.