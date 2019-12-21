Carma Marie Stewart Olsen, passed away peacefully last night, December 17, 2019. After missing her husband Joseph Alden Olsen since he died in 1993, she is finally reunited with him.
Viewing is Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork.
On Monday December 23, 2019, a viewing will be held at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward Chapel, (1006 East 200 South) from 10:00a.m. to 10:45a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:00a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.