Carol Abraham Chidester, 91, of Lindon passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born May 22, 1928 in Kanosh, Utah to Leonard and Florence Abraham, the sixth of seven children.
She attended schools in Kanosh and graduated from Millard High School in 1946. She married David Terry Chidester in the Salt Lake Temple in August 23, 1946. They made their home in Flowell, Utah where their first child, Susan, was born.
They moved to Orem where Terry attended technical school studying carpentry. Their second child, Dennis, was born while in Orem. In 1951 they moved to Lindon where the rest of their children were born and where they spent the remainder of their lives.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints where she served in many different callings. She was most proud of being called as the Stake Young Women’s President. She was also very involved in community service and was a member of the Lindon City planning commission. She also served as voting judge at the polls for many years.
Carol loved her family and her “adopted” family. She enjoyed serving them and others including the members of her ward. She was best known for her compassionate service
where many benefited from her homemade dishes.
She is survived by her children; Dennis (Anita), Laurel (Steven) Ortez, Paul, David, Todd (Melanie), and Jonathan (Kim) and her baby sister Mary Gay Walker. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Terry, her daughter Susan, her daughter in law Amy, her parents and siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lindon Fourteenth Ward Chapel, 320 West 520 North, Lindon. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the services and on Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery.
