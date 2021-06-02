1938 — 2021
The family of Carol Ann Grimaud are missing the cutest, sweetest, and quirkiest little momma and grandma to walk the earth. Her body finally gave out after suffering many physical hardships, finally culminating in dementia and complications of Type II Diabetes. She passed away just two days shy of her 83rd birthday on May 27, 2021 in Eagle Mountain, Utah in the care of her loving family. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 1st from 6 to 8 pm at the LDS chapel at 7241 N Ute Drive, Eagle Mountain, Utah. The funeral will be held at the same church Wednesday, June 2nd at 11 am with a viewing before from 9:30 to 10:30. A Zoom link for those not able to attend is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86181980363. Carol will be laid to rest in the Lehi City Cemetery where her husband and son are buried. Condolences may be sent to Lisel Christiansen at 4028 E Mohican Drive, Eagle Mountain, Utah 84005 or Rochelle Bernal at 593 E 400 S Payson, Utah 84651. Please visit www.premierfuneral.com to send condolences.