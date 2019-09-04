1935 — 2019
Carol Ann Moody Loveall Pulver passed away quietly at her home in Payson, UT on Aug. 31, 2019 and was surrounded by her friends, family, and loved ones. She was 83 years old.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1935 to Earl and Velma Duvall Moody. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School and soon after married Kenneth Dean Loveall, Jr. They were later sealed in the Cardston Alberta Canada Temple.
Her family was her whole life. She was very busy raising her 11 children. She loved and Lord and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. She also served a Sr. Mission with her second husband Eugene Pulver in Kentucky. She loved to hop in the car and take a drive to explore places she had never been.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Everett Brink and Arly Moody, her sister Nellie Motes, and her second husband of 26 years, Eugene Pulver.
She is survived by her first husband Kenneth Loveall and their 11 children, 32 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the West Mountain 2nd Ward Meeting House located at 902 W 400 N Payson, UT. The viewing will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Following the services, the Interment will be held at the Payson City Cemetery located at 400 N 800 E St, Payson, UT.
