Carol Irene Mattinson

1937-2019
Carol Irene Dixon Mattinson, 81, of Levan, Utah, passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1937 in San Francisco, California to Dick Mendenhall Dixon and Bessie Ruth Virchow Dixon.
She attended and graduated from Spanish Fork High School, and later attended Trade Tech in Provo. She worked in payroll and accounting at Valtek for over 28 years, and as town clerk for the town of Levan for over 10 years.
Carol married her soul mate, Thomas Dean Mattinson on January 14, 1967. Together they raised their 4 children and Carol’s 3 siblings.
Carol is survived by her children; Richard Dean Mattinson (Debbie), Vicki L. Roberts, Clinton L. Jolley (Barbara), Arla Ann Sloan (Ted), and Lee Dean Mattinson; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; brother Pete Dixon, and sisters Mary Lynn Titus, and Susan Smith (Danny).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom Mattinson, brother Kenny Dixon, son Buddy LeRoy Jolley, sons-in-law Michael Titus and Tony Roberts, and grandson Jeremy Mattinson.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Levan Town Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
