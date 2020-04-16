1948 - 2020
Carol Jeanne Sandgren, 71, of Orem, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Utah Valley Hospital with her sweetheart, Art, by her side. Carol is survived by her husband, Art; her children, Michelle (Jason) Keele, Andrew (Christine) Sandgren, Scott (Amy) Sandgren, Heather (David) Alsop, Matthew (Elisa) Sandgren, and Tiffany (Rommel) Bago; and her older brother, Richard (Karen) Hauley. Carol had 17 grandchildren, with twin granddaughters on the way, and three great-grandchildren.
Carol was born on July 20, 1948 in Pueblo, Colorado to Richard J. and Jeanne Hauley, and raised in Wichita, Kansas. Carol left Wichita to attend Brigham Young University in Provo. While at BYU, Carol met Art in a social dance class, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 1968. After living in Southern California for several years, Carol and Art moved to Orem, where they have lived ever since.
Carol was a devoted and caring companion to Art throughout their 52 years of marriage. Carol’s family was her greatest source of joy, and, as long as they were near, she needed little else to be happy. Carol’s approachable and unassuming nature made her a true friend, confidant, and support to her children. She was their loyal champion and always provided a listening ear—often as they sat in the “cry” chair in her bedroom. She approached life’s challenges with good humor, and loved to share a laugh with those around her.
Carol worked for 22 years as a media assistant at Canyon View Junior High School in Orem. She was an avid reader, and usually had her nose in a book. She loved quilting, crafting, antique and curio collecting, and attening musicals, plays, and sporting events with Art. She was an accomplished seamstress, and sewed clothing for herself and her children and grandchildren. Carol and her mother, Jeanne, shared many hobbies, and they were inseparable after Jeanne moved to Orem until she passed away 10 years ago. Daughter and mother are reunited and scheming together once again.
Carol was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she gave countless hours of service to others. She served for over 20 years in the primary, including as Primary President, and loved working in the scouting program and with the young women. She cherished assignments where she could serve with her husband. For the past five years, she served with Art as an adviser in young single adult congregations; there she gave talks regularly and learned to overcome her fear of public speaking. She also enjoyed serving with Art in the Provo Utah Temple.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a memorial service. Instead, a family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.