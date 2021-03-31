Carol Lee Pickering Price
1929 - 2021
Carol Lee Pickering Price was born on June 25, 1929 to George Wayne Pickering and Adelia (Della) Will Ryan in Payson, Utah. She passed away peacefully in Orem on March 27th at the home of Alyson and Brent. She is survived by her children: Cynthia Whittle (Daniel), Alyson Brown (Brent), Holly Goodwin, Troy Alan Price (Laurel); 21 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sheila Kendall Fortner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Orvill Price; son, Tracy Ryan Price; brothers, Nilan Pickering and Kearn Guarnett Kendall.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Aspen Senior Day Center. Carol went to the center daily for several years. The staff is so caring and attentive. A special thanks goes to Dignity Hospice and their excellent, caring staff, especially her aid Marisela, and for Dignity hiring Carol's granddaughter, Torrie. Torrie, who was able to manage the care for Carol as her hospice nurse and was there for her when she passed. There is no finer hospice nurse than Torrie. Thanks also to the great staff at Berg Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Heatheridge 7th Ward Chapel, 620 Heather Road, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held at the chapel from 9-11:15 a.m. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. The services will be live streamed. Please visit the obituary posted on the Berg Mortuary website at https://www.bergmortuary.com/obituarie
s/Carol-Price-13/#!/Obituary for the link to the service and to express condolences.