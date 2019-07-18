1938-2019
Carol Louise Gadd Kingsolver, 80, was reunited with her eternal companion, Don, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born in her grandmother’s home in Nephi, Utah on October 23, 1938 to Fred and Itha Gadd. She graduated from Juab High School in 1957. While attending high school she worked as a nurse’s aide, which helped her decide to become a nurse. She attended the Brigham Young University College of Nursing, graduating with her B.S. degree in 1961. She worked as a nurse at Utah Valley Hospital and was later an instructor in the BYU College of Nursing. She then served as the Inservice Director and Director of the Education Department until her retirement, during which time she also earned her Master’s degree from BYU.
Carol married Donald Eugene Kingsolver in the Manti Temple on May 31, 1963. They had a happy life together until his premature death in 1967. They had 2 sons, Steven Alan, and Jeffery Don. Her boys were more important to her than anything. She was a wonderful mother and provider.
After her retirement Carol served in the Missionary Training Center for many years. She also enjoyed traveling to BYU sporting events. She was a loyal BYU football and basketball season ticket holder and avid fan for decades. She enjoyed serving as support staff for BYU football practices for many years and made dear friends in the process. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a firm testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served faithfully in many callings in the church throughout her life, including as Relief Society President at the age of 74.
Carol is survived by her sons, Steven (Anne) and Jeffery (Melissa) both of Orem, grandchildren Stephanie, Sarah, Ryan (Kristie), Brett, Todd, and Whitney, her sister Margaret (Mike) Brady of Littleton, Colorado, and her brother Jim Gadd of Los Angeles, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Galen Gadd.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:00 am in the Edgemont 8th Ward Chapel at 3050 Mojave Lane in Provo. Family and friends may visit Friday morning 9:30 — 10:30 am. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at www.goffmortuary.com. Interment will be in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah.