Carol Lynn Herrick passed away January 11, 2020. She was born the third of four children to Ammon “Snick” and Helen Mortensen Taylor on June 2, 1942.
Carol married Jerry Spainhower in 1960. They were blessed with two daughters, both of Payson, Stephanie (Dave) Leavitt, who has four boys, which have blessed Carol with 10 great-grandchildren; Susie (Jared) Knuteson, who have three children, Josie, Shae, and Jarett, and a very special great-grandson, Axel. Jerry and Carol later divorced.
Carol then married Glen Herrick on April 18, 1990. They were later sealed in the Provo LDS Temple on April 18, 1995. They joined together with his four children, Brian, Randy (Teresa) Herrick of Salt Lake City, who has four children; Tracy (Brandon) Henderson of St. George, who have five children, Kaia, Taylor, Evan, Neve, and Roslyn; Holly Herrick of Santaquin, who has two children, Bailey and Brock.
She has one surviving sister, Jean Taylor of Payson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen’s son Brian, and her brothers, Monte and Dick Taylor.
Carol was born and raised in Payson, graduating from Payson High School in 1960. During her time at Payson High she
was a member of the cheerleading squad. She enjoyed working at Zion’s Bank for 23 years, and later at Nebo Credit Union for almost another 20 years. Carol sang in the Chorale Choir for many years and loved being involved with her Sorority sisters.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She adored her grandchildren, they were her life. She was a dear friend to all that knew her and was loved by all.
Funeral services will be held January 18, 2020 at the Park Ward, 274 S. Main Street, Payson, at 12:00 p.m. Noon. There will be a viewing prior to the services from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Walker Funeral Home of Payson. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com