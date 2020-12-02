Carol Lynn Winters
Carol Lynn Marrott, Bradley, Moore, Winters passed away on November 28, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer. She departed this life peacefully at home in Orem, UT surrounded by those she loved.
Mom was born to William LeRoy Marrott and Jacqueline McKelvey Marrott on October 4, 1946 in Provo, Utah. She graduated from Granger High School and attended BYU for two years prior to serving an extended 28-month term for the LDS church in the Manitoba-Minnesota mission.
Her brief marriage to William Bradley brought a beautiful daughter. She married Steven L. Moore in the Provo temple and was blessed with twin boys and another creative daughter. Later in life, Carol married Jimmy E. Winters in the Provo temple and was fortunate to gain five outstanding step children, whom she loved as her own.
Throughout her 30-year career, Carol loved her work in the accounting department of Alpine School district. She said her favorite responsibility was training over 150 school financial secretaries, all of whom she considered personal friends.
Carol was never short on friends. She lived her adult life in Orem, Utah where she engaged with her community and was blessed with many leadership opportunities, including serving as PTA President at Bonneville Elementary and Vice-President Elect of the Orem City Council. She served as the president of the Utah School Employees Association and sat as a board member of the Educators Mutual Health Insurance Company.
She found much fulfillment and satisfaction as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions both on a ward and stake level. She loved to serve others and administer to those in need of a meal or kind word. Her greatest reward came from teaching the Gospel to the children and adults in the wards in which she served.
Carol is survived by husband Jim Winters, and children: Scott Moore (Seneca), Chris Moore (Morgan) and Lucy Moore. She is survived by step children: Cheryl Purdy, Kelly (Reva) Winters, Layne (Lori) Winters, Da Nita (Kayo) Wright, Brent (Stacy) Winters. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by mother Jacqueline Johnson, brothers Phill (Vickie) Marrott, and Shaun (Shanna) Johnson. Carol is predeceased by father LeRoy Marrott, step-father Milt Johnson, daughter Charity Hardman, sister Debbie Milward and sister Tanette Bruce.
A Viewing will be held Friday, December 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Timpview 5th Ward Chapel, 865 West 1000 North, Orem, Utah. The Funeral Service is limited to family members only, but we invite all to join remotely via Zoom on Saturday, December 5th, at 11:00 am. Carol will be laid to rest in the Orem City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary with Zoom link can be found at www.uvfuneral.com.