Carol Olsen Warren
Carol Olsen Warren died peacefully surrounded by her three children on January 21, 2021 after a short but valiant battle with pneumonia. She was born March 23, 1936 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Leo and Priscilla Olsen. She is the youngest of 6 children.
Carol married the love of her life, Dean Bradley Warren on April 20, 1955 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They are the parents of three children, Jeff (Julie) Warren, LeAnn (Mark) Stoddard and Craig (Susan) Warren. They have nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and 4 siblings, Dallas W. Olsen, Bud L. Olsen, Dell D. Olsen and Verl Olsen. She is survived by her sister, Leone Rutledge.
Family is the most important thing to Carol. She is a fiercely independent woman, but wanted nothing more than to spend every moment she could with Grandpa Warren playing golf, bowling, going to LaCasita and mostly attending ballgames, dance recitals and piano recitals etc. of her grandkids and great-grandkids. Following the death of her sweetheart 4 years ago, she continued to be an ardent supporter of her grandkids and great grandkids rarely missing any games or recitals. Carol has a deep love and belief in her Savior Jesus Christ and is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Carol's friendships are many and are such a positive part of her life in recent years. Deep relationships were forged and gave her so much happiness. Her children would like to sincerely thank those who created such a positive, happy atmosphere for mom. You know who you are.
Carol is a storyteller's storyteller. She kept her friends and family well informed about the triumphs, hardships, wants and needs of people close to her. This created close family relationships between her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and her stories will be missed.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Evergreen Cemetery, 1920 South 400 East, Springville, Utah. All are welcome to attend. It will be viewable via the internet at https://www.facebook.com/wheelermort
uary.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be taken in Carol's memory for the Utah School for the Deaf & Blind at www.usdbfoundation.org/give in honor of her great granddaughter Zoey Machado.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at wheelermortuary.com.