1937 — 2020
Carole Marie Foster Walch passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in Lindon, Utah. She was born on November 20, 1937 in Bakersfield, California to Ralph Clinton Foster and Gladys Minnie Fedde Foster as the second of three children. Her eclectic childhood involved growing up in many locations in Oklahoma and California, her horse Gypsy bringing her the greatest joy.
Carole’s frequent childhood moves, sometimes changing three schools in a single school year, solidified her lifelong motto, “Bloom where you’re planted.” Enthusiasm comes naturally to her, and her joy is infectious, turning even the most barren soil into an abundant garden.
While watching her dad work, she quickly learned she had a knack for mending what was broken. Armed with regular household items, any problem had a solution. This parallels her ability to soothe and uplift those who are suffering. Whether it is delivering groceries or holding someone while they weep, she inherently knows what others need. Her empathy bridges the gaps that separate us from each other and helps her see the inherent value of those around her. With boundless ingenuity and limitless love, she can repair anything, from broken hinges to broken hearts.
At 19 years old, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its teachings regarding God’s love for all His children and that the heavens are open to us on earth resonated powerfully with her. Soon thereafter, she met her husband, Victor Lloyd Walch, and they were married for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they reared nine children, settling in Burbank, California, where their home quickly became a sanctuary and a revolving door for extended family, their childrens’ friends, and anyone who needed help. They often sheltered those who needed a place to stay.
Surrounded by the chaos of a large family, she still prioritized loving God and loving others. It was common to see her dancing between helping a child with their homework at the kitchen table, loading the dishwasher, and baking bread for a neighbor, all while twisted up in a 10-foot phone cord. Once the children were in bed, you would often see a glow under the door of her office as she sewed clothing, costumes, and prom dresses late into the night. Her commitment to hard work undergirds her identity to the point where a good day is one full of industry.
At almost every opportunity, she would blend her beautiful alto voice with her husband’s tenor to sing songs for the entertainment of anyone present. Her family looks forward to the day when they will hear this angelic voice once again.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Foster; and two of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband in Lindon, Utah and her children: Wilson Walch (Elizabeth), Santa Cruz, California; Allison Sabins (Steven), Provo, Utah; Melissa Rozsa (Douglas), Hacienda Heights, California; Meredith Marvin, Sherwood, Oregon; Spencer Walch (Melissa), La Crescenta, California; Tyson Walch (Dannielle), Henderson, Nevada; Stephanie Broberg (Michael), Bend, Oregon; Jonathan Walch (Elisa), Gilbert, Arizona; and Nathan Walch (Krystal), Springville, Utah. She is also survived by 41 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Seymour.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family viewing will be held at Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Interment and a family graveside service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Bountiful City Cemetery.