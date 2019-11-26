1937-2019
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Carolyn Diane Waters Casper on November 24, 2019 in Orem, UT at the age of 82. Carolyn was born on January 28, 1937 in Idaho Falls, ID to Flora and Joseph Waters. She was sealed to her sweetheart, Gordon C. Casper in the Salt Lake City temple in 1957.
Carolyn spent her life surrounded by family and loved ones. She enjoyed spending her time creating memories through outdoor adventures and created a home of love, laughter and memorable stories by hosting weekly Sunday dinners. She was celebrated for her famous brownies and hot cinnamon rolls which she would bake surrounded by her dear children and grandchildren. Her door was always open with a listening ear and gentle heart.
She was passionate about teaching and dedicated 28 years instructing 284 Elder Hostel programs in Family History with her beloved husband. They devoted 12 years serving peers and the Lord through temple work and time in the Family History Library through a service mission. They loved to travel, together they created memories with many grandchildren and touched lives through 18 trips to Europe directing Genealogy tours.
Carolyn was a long-time Matriarch. She was steadfast in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and set an example for her family. She was a woman of love and a true disciple of Jesus Christ. She led by example, teaching her family the importance of temple attendance. She looks forward to having no empty chairs in her Heavenly home.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Gordon Casper; her seven children, Linda (Paul) Clegg, Delynn (David) Robertson, Christie (Mike) Jones, Brett (Corene) Casper, Trent (Marcia) Casper, Brooks (Jennifer) Casper, and April (Dan) Call; her twenty-seven grandchildren; her forty great-grandchildren; and her siblings Bob Waters and Renee Harris. We will miss mom’s unconditional love and joy she brought into all of our lives.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 575 E 800 N, Orem, UT 84097. Visitation for friends and family will be held at the church prior to the services at 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family through Gordon’s venmo account (@Gordon_Casper) to help with medical expenses.
TO THE WORLD, YOU WERE A MOTHER, BUT TO OUR FAMILY YOU ARE THE WORLD.