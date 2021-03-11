Carolyn Christensen
Carolyn Mayer Christensen, age 76, returned home to the open arms of loved ones awaiting their reunion.
She was surrounded by her loving husband, Dennis, and all four of her children at the time of her passing.
Carolyn was born in Payson, Utah to Ronald S. and Erna Robbins Mayer. She was the second of five children and grew up there until graduating from Payson High School in 1962.
She attended BYU (for a couple of semesters) prior to marrying Michael J. Lloyd in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 6, 1966. Shortly thereafter, boot camp and the Air Force lead them to relocate to Mississippi, Guam, Maryland, and back to Utah. For many years, they resided in Sandy, Utah where their four children were raised.
Other adventures in her life led her to live in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as Hurricane, Payson, and St. George, Utah. For many years, she enjoyed her travels; mostly throughout the United States.
Carolyn married Dennis Christensen on November 3, 2012 which brought her back to Sandy, Utah. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Draper, Utah Temple on November 9, 2013. This marriage welcomed five more children and several grandchildren into her life.
She has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life and she has been valiant in various callings throughout the years including being a visiting teacher (ministering sister), family history specialist, and repeatedly called upon to play the piano and organ, as a faithful member of the church. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Genealogy and family history research has been a passion of hers for years. Having spent countless hours compiling records that extensively involved collecting pictures and stories. She was well-organized with this work and it was a consistent task that she truly loved. She unselfishly devoted many, many hours to this great work as she occupied with the ambition to assist others who have passed on.
Family and friends have always been an extremely important part of her life. She deeply valued her relationships with others, and was able to maintain special connections with those she loves where ever she ended up.
A great deal of her life was spent sewing and doing other crafts. She was always "working on a project". Her hands were never idle. She accomplished making a quilt for every one of her grandchildren. In the last few years of her life, she was focused on making several crocheted blankets that she donated to the NICU. She also made a few afghans that she excitedly found homes for in assisted living facilities. Giving to others in need always brought her joy. Serving others was always one of her top priorities as she often put others needs ahead of her own.
Carolyn is proceeded in death by her parents: Ronald S. Mayer and Erna Robbins, as well as her younger brother, Dennis R. Mayer. She is survived by her husband of eight years: Dennis Christensen. Her siblings: Richard S.(Jan)Mayer(Cedar Hills, Utah); Dianne Mayer Quigley(Pocatello, Idaho); and Michael E.(Jolyn)Mayer(Riverton, Utah). Her children: Linda (Rick)Smith (West Jordan, Utah); Christi A.(Dave)McClung (Reno, Nevada); Brent D.(Jessica)Lloyd(West Jordan, Utah); and Kevin S.(Maren)Lloyd(Cottonwood Heights, Utah). Step-children: Michele(Don)Copeland(Franklin, Tennessee); Michael(Mary)Christensen(West Jordan, Utah); Mark(Kristin)Christensen(Riverton, Utah); Dan(Amy)Christensen(Midvale, Utah); and Jeff(Lisyl) Christensen(Lehi, Utah). 26 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services are to be held on Saturday, March 13,2021. There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 AM with a funeral program beginning at 11:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (9331 South 300 East Sandy, Utah). A Zoom link will be provided for those who cannot attend in person. Following services, a burial will take place at Payson City Cemetery (400 North 800 East). For a zoom link and to share condolences please visit www.brownfamilymortuary.com
"Oh that I were an angel, and could have the wish of mine heart." Alma 29:1
Mom, Grandma, & Carolyn: We love you so much and can't wait for that glorious day when we shall meet again!