Carolyn Eccles Schlosser
Carolyn Eccles Schlosser, age 82, passed away peacefully due to COVID on December 18th in the presence of loved ones. She was born September 18th, 1938, in Salt Lake City and raised by loving parents Henry Price Eccles and Ella Elizabeth Clark. She was the youngest of 10 children, all of whom preceded her in death.
Carolyn was a lifelong learner. She graduated from South High in Salt Lake City and later completed a nursing degree at Brigham Young University. Carolyn attended St. Luke's Hospital School of Anesthesia in South Dakota and became a nurse anesthetist. She accomplished her academic success while raising young children. Carolyn believed God led her to a career in anesthesia, and credits Him for her professional achievements which allowed her to buy a home, provide for herself and her four children as a single mother, and enjoy traveling.
Carolyn's greatest joy was in her family. She lived for her children and grandchildren and patiently taught each of her children a work ethic. She taught them how to learn. There was no "Give up" in her, and she expected the same of her children. It was important to Carolyn that her family enjoy the riches of this life. She hiked with them through the national parks, took them to concerts, ballets, and operas. She believed all things testified of Christ, and as such, the experiences she shared with her children and grandchildren allowed her to share her belief in Christ with those she held most dear.
Carolyn was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her membership in her church allowed her to serve in a number of positions. She exemplified what true charity was and willingly gave of her time, and talents to help those in need.
Carolyn's family wishes to acknowledge the meaningful friendships she shared throughout her lifetime. Carolyn was a great friend to many and in return she had great friends.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her nine siblings, one grandchild and one great grandchild. She is survived by her four children: Sandra Louise Christensen, Herbert Todd Schlosser, Anthony Price Schlosser, and Karen Diane Schlosser; 16 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
A short visitation will be held, Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home located at 646 E. 800 N., Orem. Her funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions limited attendance will be necessary, however a LIVE STREAM will be offered so others may participate from afar. Join online, at www.walkersanderson.com where you can also share memories and leave condolences for the family.