1943-2020
Carolyn Jones, of Mapleton, beloved mother of four, and grandmother of nine, passed away, age 77, on May 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mary Carolyn Oliver was born February 2, 1943, in Provo, Utah. She was raised and lived most of her young life in Mona, Utah, the daughter of Verda Elizabeth Russell and Charles Harrison Oliver. Her mother, Verda, taught elementary school in Mona, well into her 60s. Her father, Harrison, was born in 1895, and served as an artilleryman in France and Germany in World War One, before becoming a cattle rancher. As a young girl in Mona, Carolyn would ride her horse up to the benches to water her family’s cow herd, and sometimes even rode the horse to school.
Carolyn attended Juab High School in Nephi, where she excelled at math, secretarial subjects, and athletics. At Juab High, she met her future husband, Lowell Jones, who lived on the other end of Mona’s main street. The two became engaged before Lowell was called to the Amsterdam, Netherlands LDS Mission. Not wanting to be so far away from Carolyn, Lowell had his mission call changed, and he ended up serving in Grand Junction, Colorado. The two were later married in the Manti LDS Temple on August 24, 1962.
After their marriage, and after she graduated from Stevens-Henager Business College, Carolyn supported Lowell financially, and started raising their children, while he completed his undergraduate degree at BYU and his medical studies at the University of Iowa. The young family would move over ten times in 13 years as Lowell’s medical career took them to Salt Lake City (LDS Hospital); the Gila River Indian Community in Sacaton, Arizona (U.S. Public Health Service); Winslow, Arizona (Little Colorado Medical Center); and Denver, Colorado (National Jewish Medical Center).
Lowell and Carolyn settled down in Mapleton with their children as they established the Provo Allergy and Asthma Clinic just down the street from Utah Valley Regional Medical Center. Carolyn supervised Lowell’s staff and handled all the business aspects of the practice.
Carolyn and Lowell flew all over the United States and Mexico in a series of small airplanes piloted by Lowell, surviving a number of close calls due to mechanical failure. They also loved travelling together on cruises to Europe and Asia.
After Lowell retired in 2000, Carolyn spent many years caring for him as his health declined, due to a wasting muscular disease. When Carolyn found time, she would frequently fly to visit her grandchildren in California and Virginia.
Lowell predeceased Carolyn, in January 2017, after 54 years of marriage. Carolyn continued to explore the world after Lowell’s death, traveling by herself to Russia, throughout the Mediterranean, and to Dubai. Carolyn loved to zipline over nature or on cruises. Carolyn would frequently organize trips where her grandchildren could come together at interesting places. Carolyn also spent much of her time improving her beautiful home.
Carolyn earned a black belt in online shopping for her grandchildren, using multiple computer terminals simultaneously, and until recently, almost single-handedly keeping JC Penney financially afloat. Carolyn returned about half the things she bought. Retail sales clerks saw her coming and immediately began the return of merchandise process.
Carolyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attending the little white church in Mapleton for over 40 years, serving in the presidencies of the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society.
Carolyn is survived by her four children: Mitchell Jones of Salt Lake City, UT; Lance Jones (Kim) of Folsom, CA; Mark Jones of Heber City, UT; and Lindsay Waters (John) of Harrisonburg, VA. Her nine grandchildren are Zachary Jones (Lance), Scott Jones (Lance), Thomas Jones (Mark), William Jones (Mark), Brycen Jones (Lance), Lydia Jones (Mark), Carolina Waters (Lindsay), Kambridge Jones (Lance), and Cash Waters (Lindsay). Carolyn is also survived by her brother, Dean Oliver of Provo, UT; brother, Gedge Oliver of Mona, UT; and sister, Kathleen Rushton of Heber City, UT. Predeceased by her husband, Lowell, and her parents.
A graveside service for Carolyn will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
