Carolyn Kay Hunter
Carolyn age 81 passed away in American Fork, UT on September 20, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1939 to Kenneth E. and Virginia Cook Hunter. Born and raised in American Fork and graduating from American Fork High School in 1957. She started out her working life at Cook's Ice Cream in American Fork, moved with her family to Salt Lake City and attended the LDS Business College and worked in the private sector and for the LDS Church for several years. She worked for the Utah Department of Transportation for a total of 34 years, but with the passing of her dad in 1980 moved back to American Fork with her Mom and completed her work in the Orem office.
Carolyn served in many LDS church callings and has made many friends & appreciated all the kindness shown to her. She enjoyed life to the fullest, loved singing, reading, sports, and camping. Her warm humor and love of life will be missed by those who knew her. She is survived by many loving family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 @ 1:00 pm in the American Fork City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Cancer Society, Red Cross or the LDS Humanitarian program. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com