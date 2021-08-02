Carolyn Leora George Owens
1952 - 2021
Carolyn Leora George Owens died Saturday, June 26th, 2021. Born May 20, 1952 in San Diego to William and Betty (Sowell) George. Carolyn was a devoted and loving wife, caring mother, thoughtful friend, gifted seamstress, avid animal lover, and always kind at heart.
Her father was in the Navy and as a result Carolyn attended 16 different schools before graduating from high school in Bryant, Arkansas. After graduating from high school, she worked as a nurse's aide in Little Rock, Arkansas where a friend recommended that she attend a nursing school program. She enrolled herself at Fort Scott Kansas Mercy School of Nursing and received her nursing diploma in 1975 and later a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.
Carolyn and her husband Joe were married in Provo, Utah on April 17, 1979. Carolyn joined her husband and his 3 children from a previous marriage in Lamar, Missouri where they added 3 more children to the family over the next 4 years.
The family moved from MO to UT in 1991making there home in Pleasant Grove where they both worked as Nurses for Intermountain Health Care from 1991 until their retirement in 2018. Upon retirement Carolyn and Joe began a new adventure moving in 2019 to Fort Mohave, AZ where they build their dream home.
The Owens household was never quiet. Neighborhood kids, friends, family were always welcome to come over. Carolyn truly loved the sound of kids enjoying life. One of her lifelong sentiments was there is nothing worse than telling a child they aren't allowed to try something; music lessons, band, karate. She often times volunteered to chaperone marching band competition trips and was referred to as Mom Owens by many. She spent many years volunteering at the Princess Festival in Lehi, UT and loved being called a Fairy Godmother by the kids there. Teenagers and adults may not always appreciate having a mother who is a kid at heart, but grandkids sure do! She wanted all of her children and grandchildren to know they were each unique and they were loved.
Carolyn spent her life in service of others working as a nurse for 45 years in several areas including Orthopedics and Surgical floors, ICU, Care Management, Newborn ICU, and Mother/Baby. Caring for others is the soul of who she was.
Carolyn loved her family and was a great blessing, love and support for her husband Joe. She and Joe went on many adventures together and shared many hobbies. They were devoted to one another and had a long loving marriage of 42 years. Carolyn always wanted her family to know they were loved and if they were happy then she was happy. She leaves behind her other half, Joseph Lyle Owens Jr, six children; Jennifer Leora, Jon (Megan), Crystal, Lyle (Cami), Sarah, Henry (Emily); 10 beloved grandchildren: Elizabeth, Maverick, Jonathan, Corinna, Benjamin, Jade, Corvin, Kalen, Kyston, and Bethany and her sister Deane (Evan) Henry and brothers Roger and Raymond George.
"Sure Love Ya!"
Instead of flowers please donate to your favorite charity!
In honor of Carolyn's memory please go out and do a good deed!
Viewing/Visitation Friday, August 6 at the LDS Church RS room 905 N 500 W Pleasant Grove from 6-8pm and a graveside service Saturday, August 7 10 AM at the Lehi City Cemetery