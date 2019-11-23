1937-2019
Carolyn “Sue” Gilbert, 82, passed away on November 16th of a heart attack. Born June 1, 1937 to Roy and Mary “Jane” Hall, she was the older sister to her brothers Ron and Robert. Sue attended Idaho Falls High and graduated from Murray High in 1955.
In August 1958, Sue married Dale Fisher; they had 5 children: Jodie, Rebecca “Becky”, Richard “Rick”, Melinda “Lindy”, and Johnathon “John”.
She later married Chuck Beckstead and Lynn Gilbert.
In 2006 Sue and Dan Turner became partners in life.
Sue was warm, open, welcoming and loving. Friends and family were the center of her world; she never knew a stranger as she always had a brilliant smile and kind words for all. A mother to more than her own offspring, Sue nurtured those she took under her wing. She enjoyed square dancing, music, theater, sewing, drawing, painting, and travelling. Sue worked for Burns Security Agency, Cutter Labs, and retired from the Flying J. She served as a member and officer in the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies. The general duties of Rebekah members are to live peaceably, do good unto all as the opportunity presents, and especially to obey the Golden Rule which is “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” These words defined Sue.
She is survived by her brothers, Ron Hall (Shelia) and Robert Hall (Chalon) her children Jodie Bliss, Becky Montgomery, Rick Fisher (Pamela), Lindy Fisher (Tina), and John Fisher (Dede), 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her partner Dan Turner.
There will be no funeral as Sue donated her body to science honoring her giving spirit even in death. There is a Celebration of Life on November 25 at 7 pm at the Comfort Suites Hotel and Convention Center, 2250 South 1200 West, Ogden 84401.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice in Sue’s name.