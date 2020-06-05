1930-2020
Carrol Joyce Wing Karren Forsyth, 89, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in American Fork, Utah. She was born on December 24, 1930 in Lehi, Utah.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Wing Mortuary, 118 E Main, Lehi. There will also be a public viewing Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the American Fork 23rd Ward at 350 W 700 N. A private service will be held for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. A public interment will be at the American Fork City Cemetery following the service. Online guest book at www.wingmortuary.com.