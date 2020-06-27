1938 — 2020
Catherine Aldeen Cazier Palfreyman died June 23, 2020 in Mapleton, Utah. She was born in 1938 in Salina, Utah and lived in Koosharem until she was three years old when she moved to Mapleton. She attended Springville High School where she had many friends and met the love of her life, Clark Dennis Palfreyman. Aldeen jokingly boasted of the A+ she earned in English and she used this knowledge while attempting to correct the grammar of her own children. She attended Brigham Young University for two years.
After college, Aldeen and Clark made their home in Springville, Utah. She was a talented decorator and had a gift for making her home a place her children wanted to be. She held a job at the Daily Herald for several years. Later, she was a teacher aide at Nebo School District for over twenty years where she enjoyed working with her coworkers and helping students.
Aldeen had a rare gift to make people feel special. She always stuffed her home with candy and other treats for visitors. Her grandchildren especially remember the bounteous supply of Goldfish crackers placed in Ziploc baggies for their trips home. Her smile and love added to the warmth of the snacks. Her children remember the wonderful birthday parties decorated with balloons, customized posters, and dinners of the person’s choosing. Aldeen insisted on holding these special birthday parties for her children into their forties.
Aldeen loved nature. She especially liked to go where she could view any type of water fowl. Her favorite birds included Canadian geese, mallard ducks, and loons. She made it a tradition to go yearly in the early spring to Delta, Utah to watch the migration of thousands of snow geese.
Aldeen loved to travel. She and Clark were fortunate enough to visit many different countries, some including England, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, China, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand. She also enjoyed many trips with her children throughout the United States and Canada. New England and Washington state were a few of her favorite destinations. Later in life, she and Clark served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hope, Arkansas. She loved the people of Hope, often spoke fondly of them and kept in contact till the end of her life.
During the last year of her life she moved to The Abbington at Mapleton where she formed many cherished friendships with care workers and other residents. Her family would like to thank all who cared for Aldeen during this time.
Two months ago, Aldeen was diagnosed with breast cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. She lost her life after complications from her last treatment. During the last two weeks, Aldeen never expressed fear of dying or any regret about the life she led. Her children believe that this came from a life well lived.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark; her parents, Brown and Delna Cazier; her sister Bernetta and brother-in-law Bob Hurst; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Eugene and Nola Palfreyman; her sister-in-law Sherry Killpack; and two grandchildren. She is survived by her six children, Bentley (Bev), Andre’ (Boni), Travis (Karla), Regan (Jessica), Caleb (Emilee), Chalan (Ryan) Sumsion, and daughter-in-law Mena; one sister, Ranee Thorpe (Paul), and one brother, Clyde Cazier (Cheryl); 21 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other extended family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville. Attendees of the funeral are welcome to bring chairs. The services will also be uploaded to the internet later that day and can be viewed at the following site: