1931 - 2021
Catherine Sarah Pearson Taylor passed away on May 24, 2021, after a brief non-COVID illness. She was born in New York City on December 24, 1931, to Helen Daphne Smart and Cyril Drew Pearson. She grew up on Long Island, graduating in 1949 from Great Neck High School as a National Honor Society member. She then attended the University of Utah, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After graduating in 1953, she taught grade school for two years in Lexington, Massachusetts, followed by a year of post-graduate study at UCLA’s Graduate School of Social Work.
In 1956, Catherine married John Arthur Taylor in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived for 33 years in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she raised three sons, taught kindergarten, was president of the PTA, and served as a docent at the Taft Art Museum. In 1989, she moved to Provo with her husband after his retirement from The Procter & Gamble Company. Catherine was a member of Provo’s Literary League and Salt Lake City’s Fine Arts Club, and served as a docent at BYU’s Museum of Art.
Catherine was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Primary President, Young Women’s President, counselor in the Stake Relief Society Presidency, and as a teacher in all the auxiliaries. She served with her husband in the Provo Missionary Training Center presidency, on Temple Square as a full-time missionary, and in the Provo Temple as an ordinance worker.
Catherine’s three sons, John Jr. (Natalie), Thomas (Carolyn), and David (Anissa), served full-time missions, married in the temple, and obtained post-graduate degrees. In addition to her sons, she leaves eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Wright (Orson). Catherine had a taste for beauty that was reflected in everything she touched.
As directed in her will, her memorial will be a graveside service in the Provo Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.