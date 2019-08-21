1941- 2019
Cathleen Maxine Flatt, 78, of Orem formerly of Pleasant Grove passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in American Fork, Utah on April 11, 1941 to Gene Robert and Maxine Tidwell Nelson.
She attended schools in Pleasant Grove and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1959. After graduating she moved to Washington State where she met her sweetheart, Marvin Allen Flatt. They were married June 11, 1960 in Clarkston, Washington. Soon after the birth of their first child they moved to Pleasant Grove, Utah where they made their home and started their family business, Parts Unlimited, an auto parts store. After building up and selling that business they began obtaining commercial rentals.
Cathy loved playing card games, as well as camping, fishing and traveling with her children and grandchildren. She and Marvin would get up at 3:00 a.m. to play cards when they couldn’t sleep. She was a talented artist and shared her art with both family and friends. In the last ten years of her life she began designing and selling custom greeting cards.
She and Marvin loved to travel and after retiring, they wintered in Arizona where they built a second home and were able to spend more time with their youngest daughter and her family.
Cathy was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 28, 2014, which provided her with many new and dear friends. She was asked by the Relief Society in both the Utah and Arizona wards to create birthday cards for each of the sisters in the ward. She took out her endowments in the Phoenix Arizona Temple and was sealed to Marvin in 2015 and looked forward to being reunited with him again.
She was very close with her children and grandchildren and appreciated the time spent with her. She will be deeply missed by all of them.
She is survived by her children: Debbie (Carry) Anderson, Steve, and Polly (Gaylan) Taylor, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three siblings. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin, parents and two siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove with a viewing from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Family and friends may attend a viewing Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. also at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.