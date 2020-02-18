Chad DeWitt Moon, our hero of a dad and grandpa, died on February 14, 2020. Even though he lived with Alzheimer’s during the last phase of his life, our memories of our dad and grandpa are sweet and we value every minute we were given with him.
Chad would tell anyone that his greatest achievement in life was marrying LuDene Jolley. The high school sweethearts were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 5, 1957, and they were together for 60 years before LuDene died in June of 2017. Their marriage was rich with a range of life’s experiences—the golden years being some of the sweetest. It was no surprise to family and friends that Chad found a way to see his sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.
Family and friends were the most important things in Chad’s life. He was quick to love a crying grandchild or pull them onto his lap to read a book, and he always had time for his three children, Carrie (Adam) Kent, Doug (Isabel) Moon, and Rachelle (Jared) Szymanski. We fondly remember so many of his favorite things: BYU sports, golfing with his buddies, fishing on Strawberry Lake, playing Rook, date nights and laughing on the phone with friends, eating ice cream, working on crosswords, and reading a good novel.
Chad was a gifted athlete. He was a star on the basketball court and the football field at Lincoln High School. He played for a short time on the BYU football team until a knee injury took him out of the game for good. He eventually picked up the game again, only the field this time was the family room where he and his son, Doug, would toss the ball back and forth while watching sports on television.
Chad worked at Geneva Steel for over thirty years. He hated the graveyard shifts, but he treasured the friends he made while working there. After retiring from Geneva, Chad and LuDene moved to St. George where they spent some of the best years of their lives, again making dear friends.
The last few years of Chad’s life were spent at Legacy Village in Provo. We want to thank the staff who loved and cared for him in special ways, and for lifelong friends who showed him unconditional love to the end. We are also grateful to Cassie, Tanner, and the other team members at Bristol Hospice who held our hands and loved our dad during the last months of his life. Their attentive care and respectful approach made all the difference.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20 at 11am in the Grandview LDS Chapel located at 1600 North 1880 West, Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday, February 19, from 6-8pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, as well as prior to services on Thursday from 9:30-10:30am. Interment in Orem City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com