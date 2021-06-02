Chad Frank Van Patten Jun 2, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chad Frank Van Patten Chad Frank Van Patten, 57, passed away May 25, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Bower Funeral Chapels (540) 980-6160. Condolences at: https://www.bowerfuneralhome.com/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chad Frank Van Patten Condolence Pass Away Funeral Chapel Arrangement See what people are talking about at The Community Table!