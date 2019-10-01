1964-2019
Chad Joel Hall (55) passed away September 28, 2019 at his home in Lehi, Utah following a courageous 11 year battle with cancer. He was in the arms of his sweetheart, Jennifer, and surrounded by their family. For full obituary please visit wingmortuary.com.
A viewing will be held Thursday October 3 from 6:00-8:30pm at Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main in Lehi. Funeral services will be held at the LDS Chapel at 880 N. 700 E. in Lehi on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am with a viewing from 9:00-10:30am. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery.