Chad LaMar Davis, age 43, of Holladay, UT died unexpectedly at home Dec 26, 2020. Chad was born July 22, 1977 in Salt Lake City to David and Jolene Davis and was raised in Springville, UT.
Chad was a generous, kind person, and saw the good in most everyone. He enjoyed his work as a General Manager at Rockscapes. Chad worked hard and played hard, too. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with Davey and his family and friends, teaching Davey to hike, golf, ski, and fish. We will miss his smile, sense of humor, hugs, and his determination to carry on even through difficult times.
Chad is survived by his son, the light of his life, Davey. Chad will be deeply missed by his mother, Jolene Davis (Omaha, NE) and siblings: Amie Houser (Zach) of Omaha, NE; Jeff Davis (Lisa) of Anthem, AZ; Laura Pulsipher (Ryan) of Vineyard, UT; and a bonus brother, Bronson Black of West Valley City, UT. He is also survived by his former spouse, Ashley, and the Clarkson family (Larry & Joy) of Holladay, UT. He was a beloved "funcle" to his nieces and nephews and was deeply loved by many extended family members and friends.
Chad was preceded in death by his father, David Davis, and grandparents: LaMar and Bessie Davis & Leigh and Joye Pratt, all of Tooele, UT.
A private memorial service will be held at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville on Wednesday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. for invited guests only due to COVID-19. All are invited to attend via Zoom: https://byu.zoom.us/j/97047017903?pwd=SEtTM3hhZi9PQnpSRG5Yek5wOE9TUT09
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to go toward Davey's care: https://gofund.me/67062ca1