Charlene Arrowsmith

1928-2019
Charlene was born on January 18, 1928, in Provo, Utah, to Leola Scott and Adelbert Blair Hopkins, and died at 91 on November 28, 2019, of natural causes. Charlene married Duane Arrowsmith on November 19, 1948. He died in 2007.
Charlene’s brothers and sisters, Kay, Veone, Richard, Marilyn and Frank, preceded her in death. Charlene and Duane have two daughters, Toni (Sharp) and Debra (Martin), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will privately celebrate Charlene’s life. The family would like to thank the Abbington staff and the Inspiration Hospice staff.
