1932-2019
Charlene Wentz Tuttle, 87, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Fillmore, Utah.
She was born in her Grandmother Wentz’s home on August 10, 1932 in Provo, Utah to Charles Mastin Wentz and Belva Hills Wentz. Charlene spent her younger years in Provo, prior to her family moving to Mapleton. She met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, “Billy”, while attending Springville High School.
Charlene married William Jay Tuttle on November 17, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Bill and Charlene made their home together in Springville, where they owned and operated a raw milk dairy. They later moved to Holden in 1977, where they were successful farmers until retirement.
Charlene was an avid sports fan and loved watching Bill as he played and coached basketball for many years. Their love for sports continued as they followed their grandchildren to their many sporting events.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished every moment spent with her family. Because of her remarkable talents as a seamstress and quilter, all of her children and grandchildren were recipients of her beautiful handiwork.
As a devout disciple of Jesus Christ, Charlene served others faithfully throughout her life as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had an unwavering testimony of her Savior and was a beautiful example of the Gospel to all.
She is survived by her two sons and five daughters: Jill (Leslie) Birch of Springville; William Kelly (Denise) Tuttle of Idaho Falls, ID; Jayne (Robert) Taylor of Nampa, ID; Jay Kenton (Lori) Tuttle, Christine (Paul) Barney, Tracie (James) Larsen, Laurie (David) Lund – all of Holden; 32 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jay Tuttle, her parents, three sisters, one brother, and a son-in-law.
Charlene leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dedicated service, and devotion to family. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Holden LDS Chapel, 100 N. 100 E., Holden, Utah. A viewing will take place prior to the funeral, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Holden Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.