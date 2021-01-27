Charles "Chuck" Mayne Peterson
Charles "Chuck" Mayne Peterson, age 48, passed away from heart and liver
failure on January 22, 2021 in Provo, Utah. Chuck was born on July 6,
1972 in Provo, Utah, the youngest child of Lowe and Lyle Peterson.
Chuck grew up in Orem, Utah and graduated from Mountain View High
School. He married Amy Thomas in February 1999 and they purchased a home
in Orem, Utah. Together they have two absolutely amazing children,
Talon and Ally. Chuck loved his children immensely. He loved coaching
their football and basketball teams over the years. He enjoyed watching
all of their successes as they grew up. He always made sure to brag
about them to his friends and family. Chuck and Amy divorced in August
2020. Chuck was a very talented carpenter, he loved building beautiful
furniture and cabinets. He spent the majority of his career working for
Dutchman Woodworks and End Grain Furniture and Design. He loved mountain
climbing, biking, hiking in the Uinta Mountains and riding dirt bikes.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lyle Peterson, his father Lowe
Peterson, his brother Ted Peterson and his sister Kathleen Libman. He
has missed his mother terribly since her passing in November 2014, we
are at peace knowing they are together again. He is survived by his
children Talon and Ally, his sweet dog Poppy and siblings Neal
(Rosemary) Peterson, Marijo Hansen, Jeanette (Kelly) Astle and Rex
Peterson and many, many wonderful friends.
His family would like to thank the many friends who have been there for
Chuck over the last year and a half. They would also like to thank the
staff at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, Provo Rehabilitation and
Suncrest Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Chuck. Chuck had
many visitors in his last few days, we know he appreciated each and
every visit. Especially the handmade cards made by the youngest of his
extended family.
Due to COVID-19 the family will not be having a funeral or graveside
service, they do not want to put anyone's health at risk. They will have
a celebration of life service at a later date. You can send your
condolences to his family on his tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.