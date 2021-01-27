Charles "Chuck" Mayne Peterson

Charles "Chuck" Mayne Peterson, age 48, passed away from heart and liver

failure on January 22, 2021 in Provo, Utah. Chuck was born on July 6,

1972 in Provo, Utah, the youngest child of Lowe and Lyle Peterson.

Chuck grew up in Orem, Utah and graduated from Mountain View High

School. He married Amy Thomas in February 1999 and they purchased a home

in Orem, Utah. Together they have two absolutely amazing children,

Talon and Ally. Chuck loved his children immensely. He loved coaching

their football and basketball teams over the years. He enjoyed watching

all of their successes as they grew up. He always made sure to brag

about them to his friends and family. Chuck and Amy divorced in August

2020. Chuck was a very talented carpenter, he loved building beautiful

furniture and cabinets. He spent the majority of his career working for

Dutchman Woodworks and End Grain Furniture and Design. He loved mountain

climbing, biking, hiking in the Uinta Mountains and riding dirt bikes.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lyle Peterson, his father Lowe

Peterson, his brother Ted Peterson and his sister Kathleen Libman. He

has missed his mother terribly since her passing in November 2014, we

are at peace knowing they are together again. He is survived by his

children Talon and Ally, his sweet dog Poppy and siblings Neal

(Rosemary) Peterson, Marijo Hansen, Jeanette (Kelly) Astle and Rex

Peterson and many, many wonderful friends.

His family would like to thank the many friends who have been there for

Chuck over the last year and a half. They would also like to thank the

staff at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, Provo Rehabilitation and

Suncrest Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Chuck. Chuck had

many visitors in his last few days, we know he appreciated each and

every visit. Especially the handmade cards made by the youngest of his

extended family.

Due to COVID-19 the family will not be having a funeral or graveside

service, they do not want to put anyone's health at risk. They will have

a celebration of life service at a later date. You can send your

condolences to his family on his tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.