Charles Joseph Hammond
1981 - 2021
Our dear son, brother, husband, and the most important role to him - Dad, Charles Joseph Hammond, passed away Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. If you were lucky enough to know Charlie you would know a few things right away -1. He was a hugger (some would say the best) 2. He was punctual (or 5 mins. early) 3. He could overheat in a matter of seconds (that beautiful bald head would glisten) 4. He would give you the (freshly pressed and ironed) shirt off his back out of his color coordinated, meticulous closet. He was always willing to help others while displaying that bright beautiful smile. He would joke that he was the face of the Everyman Blue Collar Worker - be watching for his huge smile that may pop up in your mailbox valuepack. He enjoyed receiving texts from random friends reporting they saw his image on the side of a van, or in the local newspaper ad. His personal favorite was a cardboard cut-out seen at a tire store.
The only thing bigger and brighter than his smile was his heart. That heartbeat lives on within his two children, along with the many lives he touched. Charlie greeted others with a warm embrace or a quick joke that always reflected his pure love.
He worked for Hawkins Development for 10 years as the Project Manager over many commercial real estate ventures. His love for organization and label makers was always evident. He excelled at his job and was always eager to learn more.
Charlie embraced his favorite calling on June 13, 2015 when his son, Simon Jackson Hammond arrived. Simon, in turn, considered himself to be his Dad's best friend. That bond was critical when Charlie was promoted to spokesperson/advocate for Simon when facing his son's Autism diagnosis. Charlie's opinion was that his son was not only perfect, but he was blessed beyond belief to get to be his Dad.
Then the day came that rocked Charlie's world, on March 28, 2017 his sweet Samantha Charlie Hammond was born. She entered the Hammond workforce and promptly stole all of our hearts. The boys appointed themselves to be her bodyguards and happily handed over CEO status to Sammie. Even before Sammie could speak, she & Charlie spoke the same fluent language. This language is still foreign to her mother but it entails hulk strength, boundless energy, super Sammie/Daddy speed, all-star athleticism, charm, and last, but not least, that megawatt smile! At this point Charlie was grateful to have a Vasa membership; not to use for himself, but to possibly find recruits for Sammie's protection team. Little did we all know that he would graduate into the new position of guardian angel.
We are all sad to see him accept this role but know there is no one better for the job. He will be heaven's MVP ASAP! We have complete confidence that he will take this job on with a smile and grace. His family will always be his top priority. We know he will be guided and mentored in this role by his big brother Jackson who no longer has to carry that weight alone. If the term double trouble didn't exist in heaven before, well it does now. If you knew these boys in their youth, you may be able to vouch for this.
We all thought Charlie's profession would be working with animals. Growing up he fostered, adopted, loved and buddied-up with every animal he locked eyes with. This love and inclusion also was extended to several foreign exchange students over the years that provided many great stories. Those stories are now legends and if you close your eyes you can still hear that infectious laugh at the other end of the prank calls he instigated. That was just how big his heart was, it didn't matter if you were a person or a pet you weren't leaving without a hug.
Charlie was born September 2nd, 1981 in Ogden, Utah to Charlie A and Barbara Dean Hammond. Charlie grew up in Kaysville, Utah and is the youngest of 5 siblings. Charlie attended Davis High School where he enjoyed playing soccer where he shined and took state with his close friends and teammates. He graduated Davis High School in 2000 and then attended Weber State University. He served a mission in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He married Kristen Hawkins on November 11, 2011 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
He is loved and survived by his son, Simon Jackson Hammond, daughter, Samantha Charlie Hammond, and wife, Kristen Hawkins Hammond. His sisters, Sunee (Jon) Redd, Farmington, UT, Micah (Shaun) McElderry, Dothan, AL, and brother Jason (Jamie) Hammond, Kaysville, UT. Parents Barbara and Charlie Hammond, St George, UT. He has 13 nieces and nephews who affectionally called him Uncle Buck, and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jackson Dean Hammond, nephew, Kyle Harley Topham, and his grandparents Carol and Frank Hammond and Harold and Arline Dean. His family would like to offer a special thank you to those who worked with Charlie in the addiction recovery industry for all of their love and support over the past few years.
A casual and informal Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 from 6 pm until 9pm at Warehouse 22, located at 1068 W 350 S Suite A, Syracuse UT. In lieu of flowers you can honor Charlie's legacy by giving back to the place that made the biggest impact on his family's life, The Star Institute. With this organization's help, his best buddy (Super Simon) was able to speak and say the words "I LOVE YOU, DAD"
https://members.spdstar.org/donations
We know families are forever and we will see you again. And when we reunite, you will be the one with diamonds on the soles of your shoes as mentioned in the lyrics of your favorite Paul Simon song. (Sammie the Hammie will approve).
"I got diamonds on the soles of my shoes.
Well that's one way to lose
These walking blues
Diamond on the soles of our shoes."
