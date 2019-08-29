2019-1940
Bob Norton, 78, of Orem, passed away Sunday, August 25th, after enduring the effects of Parkinson’s disease for many years. He was born in Scott City, Kansas, on December 02, 1940, the son of James W. Norton and Eula M. Mesick.
He graduated from Orem High School in 1959, having played on the school tennis team, was in the key club, and was a class officer. He attended BYU, majoring in Astronomy and he also served in the U. S. Army. He worked in the Production Planning department at Geneva Steel for over 20 years, and then worked for the Boy Scout organization until his retirement. He was very active in and dedicated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He greatly enjoyed people, was a good friend to all, and spent many pleasant hours with a special “Single” adult group attending movies, discussing books, and watching TV. He also loved cats and dogs, having had four cats at one time.
Bob loved life and was an enthusiastic participant in many hobbies. He had a great collection of trains and was a member of a train club and showed his collection many times across the State. He would assemble and fly model airplanes, sail model boats, and had a large collection of model cars. He always loved sports cars, especially MG’s and Corvettes. His collection of model cars numbered over one hundred and was primarily Corvettes and other specialty makes and models. He owned many Corvettes over the years, parking them in his garage and only taking them out for a short drive on weekends.
Bob is survived by his sister, Jaimee Weitzel, and two nieces, Carolee Densley (Norman) and Michelle Nelson. He also has many great nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, August 31st at the Olpin-Sundberg Mortuary, 495 S State, Orem 10:45am — 11:45 am, and a graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Hills cemetery in Provo starting at 12:00 pm.