1945-2020
Our sweet Aunt Charline Hardman Reid passed away Tuesday March 3rd, 2020, surrounded by her family. Charline was born March 31, 1945 in Provo, Utah. She grew up in Orem, Utah with her parents Charlie Hardman and Catherine Meldrum Hardman and her brother Gaylen Hardman.
After graduating from Orem High School in 1963, she went on to school at LDS Business College where she obtained her Associate’s Degree in Business. She found her career at Coca-Cola and her husband Philip Calvin Reid. They met at Coca-Cola and were married for 29 years and settled in Salt Lake City. She retired from Coca-Cola after 30 years of service with them and then traveled with Phil to the places she wanted to see.
Charline moved to The Seville in Orem 2 years ago when she realized she needed a little help, which was hard for her. She has always been very independent and was hesitant to move out of her house. Not long after moving to The Seville she fell in love with her new place and her new friends. She was recently a co-writer of the Seville Times and helped with the many activities they had. Charline made friends wherever she went and will be missed by her family and her new and old friends everywhere.
Charline is survived by her sister-in-law MaryLynn Hardman, nieces and nephew Chelsea Hardman Mayo (Ron Mayo), Aaron Hardman, Heather Hardman Burke (Gary Burke), Allison Hardman Neese (Mike Neese), 12 great-nieces, 8 great-nephews, 3 great-great-nephews and her great-great-niece. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Calvin Reid, her parents Charlie Hardman and Catherine Meldrum Hardman, her brother Gaylen Hardman, and her nephew Dustin Charlie Hardman.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Park 8th Ward, 114 South 400 West, Orem, with a viewing at the church from 9:30–10:45 a.m. Interment, American Fork City Cemetery.